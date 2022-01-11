Hard to Kill 2022 Exclusives: Post-match Interviews You Have to See To Believe

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / January 11, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling after Hard To Kill went off the air this past Saturday for these exclusive post-match interviews you won’t see anywhere else!
IMPACT World Champion Moose comments on retaining his title against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a hard-hitting Triple Threat showdown, further cementing his legacy as perhaps the greatest champion in professional wrestling today. Knockouts World Champion Mickie James reflects on her Texas Death Match victory over longtime rival Deonna Purrazzo, as well as making history in the first-ever Knockouts World Title pay-per-view main event. Plus, Josh Alexander is laser-focused on regaining the IMPACT World Title after forcing JONAH to submit to the Ankle Lock and so much more!
Relive Hard To Kill 2022 in this stunning ringside photo gallery.