Jay White is Coming to the IMPACT! on AXS TV Tapings January 21 & 22 in Fort Lauderdale

News / January 11, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
New Japan Pro-Wrestling mega-star and leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White, makes his highly-anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling at the IMPACT! on AXS TV Tapings, January 21st and 22nd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida! Plus, see your favorite IMPACT stars in action LIVE at the Charles Dodge Center, such as Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards, The Good Brothers, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and more!
Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
