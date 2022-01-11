Savannah Evans Collides With Havok in an Exclusive Match From the Site of Hard to Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / January 11, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming now on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, witness a battle between two of the most powerful forces in the entire Knockouts Division as Savannah Evans goes one-on-one with Havok in an exclusive match from the site of Hard To Kill!
Catch a new Digital Media match premiering every Tuesday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, then free for all users on Wednesday.