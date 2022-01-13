G.O.D. Set for the Fort Lauderdale IMPACT! on AXS TV Tapings January 21 & 22

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 13, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
More New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars are headed to the IMPACT! on AXS TV Tapings, January 21st and 22nd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Following up on yesterday’s announcement that Bullet Club leader Jay White would be in attendance, we can now confirm that G.O.D. will also be at the Charles Dodge Center! Plus, see your favorite IMPACT stars in action LIVE, such as Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards, The Good Brothers, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and more!
Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
