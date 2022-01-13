IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: January 13, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / January 13, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action gets started Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!
Black Taurus vs Matthew Rehwoldt – BTI Exclusive Match
Who will gain the momentum with a victory in this exclusive contest? Rehwoldt takes control in the early going with strong right hand. Taurus quickens the pace as he hits a snap suplex out of the corner. Taurus flies with a corkscrew dive to the outside. Rehwoldt comes back with a swinging neckbreaker. Rehwoldt soars through the air, hitting a Swanton over the top rope to the floor.
Taurus turns the tide and spikes Rehwoldt on his head to win!
Black Taurus def Matthew Rehwoldt – BTI Exclusive Match
The fallout from Hard To Kill begins now on an all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV!
W. Morrissey storms into the IMPACT! Zone and demands and IMPACT World Title match against Moose tonight! Morrissey claims that he had Moose beat in the Triple Threat match this past Saturday at Hard To Kill but the referee was unable to make the count. Moose appears on the big screen and says there will be an IMPACT World Title match tonight – but it won’t involve Morrissey. Instead, Moose is going to give the opportunity to someone who has never challenged for the title before. Morrissey vows that Moose isn’t going to make it to his title defense tonight and storms to the back.
The invaders from Ring of Honor return as Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis confront D’Lo Brown and Tom Hannifan. Bennett and Vincent attack D’Lo Brown at the commentary desk before PCO puts him through a table with a top rope Swanton.
Chris Bey vs Laredo Kid
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel joins Tom Hannifan on commentary for this clash of potential title contenders! Kid hits a springboard crossbody, then soars to the outside with a burst of speed. Bey gains control with a Moonsault to the floor. The flurry of springboards continue as Bey hits an elbow drop for two. Laredo dives through the ropes, colliding with Bey on the ramp. Bey hits a Spinebuster Brainbuster combo but Laredo kicks out. Laredo connects with a top rope Spanish Fly to win!
Laredo Kid def Chris Bey
Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Rhino and Heath split up in search of the ROH invaders!
Brian Myers returns and is disappointed with The Learning Tree’s recent performance. Myers tells VSK and Zicky Dice that they need to prove themselves as Dice reveals that he’s Moose’s opponent for the IMPACT World Title tonight!
Jake Something vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey
“Speedball” Mike Bailey makes his IMPACT! on AXS TV debut as he goes one-on-one with Jake Something! Ace Austin joins Tom Hannifan on commentary after losing to Bailey in a four-way match at the Countdown to Hard To Kill. Bailey dropkicks Something to the outside. Something quickly turns the tide with a powerbomb on the hardest part of the ring. Something hits a strong forearm shot for two. Bailey hits a Moonsault to the floor, followed by a series of strikes. Something almost puts Bailey away with a modified sit-down powerbomb. Bailey delivers his signature double knees off the second rope, known as Ultima Weapon, to score the victory!
“Speedball” Mike Bailey def Jake Something
Violent By Design convinces IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers not to break off their “business arrangement” of the two groups working together. Heath and Rhino are found laid out in the back as the unholy alliance deals further damage to their rivals!
Gia Miller interviews Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green after they both came up short in their respective matches at Hard To Kill. Cardona failed to capture the IMPACT World Title and Green was unsuccessful in winning the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. Green notes that she was the won who actually unhooked the “X” from the top of the Ultimate X structure but Tasha Steelz pried it out of her hands. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupt, leading to a confrontation. Green challenges Steelz to a match next week before knocking her off her feet!
Masha Slamovich vs Vert Vixen
Following her dominant debut last week, Masha Slamovich returns to action against Vert Vixen! Slamovich charges towards her opponent and hits a running boot at the opening bell. Slamovich whips Vixen around the ring by her hair as she takes total control. Slamovich hits a big clothesline, followed by a modified driver to score another quick victory!
Masha Slamovich def Vert Vixen
Josh Alexander’s music hits as he shows Masha Slamovich a sign of respect on his way to the ring. Alexander gets on the mic and reflects on his hard-fought victory over JONAH this past Saturday at Hard To Kill but says that he was just another obstacle on his journey to reclaiming the IMPACT World Title. Alexander claims that Moose will have to go through him if he intends on defending the IMPACT World Title against Zicky Dice tonight. Out of nowhere, pro wrestling veteran Charlie Haas interrupts and goes face-to-face with Alexander. Haas talks about how he and Alexander share the same passion for pro wrestling before challenging him to a match. Alexander says it would be an honor to step into the ring with Haas but he needs to focus on becoming IMPACT World Champion first. Haas strikes Alexander, leading to a pull-apart brawl between the two. Alexander gets back on the mic and accepts the challenge!
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James warns ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C that Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo will do whatever it takes to win their Title vs Title match later tonight.
IMPACT World Champion Moose vs Zicky Dice w/ Brian Myers & VSK – IMPACT World Championship
Brian Myers joins Tom Hannifan on commentary for Zicky Dice’s huge IMPACT World Title opportunity tonight. Moose competes in his street clothes as it becomes apparent that he doesn’t perceive Dice as a threat. The bell rings and Moose hits a quick Uranagi to win in seconds!
IMPACT World Champion Moose def Zicky Dice w/ Brian Myers & VSK – IMPACT World Championship
After the match, W. Morrissey charges down to the ring. Moose retreats but Morrissey sends him a message by laying out VSK and Zicky Dice with a brutal assault.
On commentary, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore reveals that after speaking with ROH management, the group of Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis are acting as renegades and not on behalf of Ring of Honor.
Raj Singh vs JONAH
Raj Singh demands competition and Scott D’Amore gives it to him in the form of JONAH! Raj quickly finds himself on the defensive as JONAH hurls him across the ring. JONAH hits a running senton, followed by the top rope Tsunami splash to win!
JONAH def Raj Singh
As The Influence prepare to challenge The IInspiration for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on January 27th, they’re confronted by Decay who want a match with them next week!
Eddie Edwards has been taken out backstage, just like his friends Heath and Rhino!
Gia Miller interviews ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham who denies any association with the attacks by the group of renegade Ring of Honor talent. He’s interrupted by Steve Maclin who accuses Gresham of turning his back on his company. Gresham lays out the challenge for an ROH World Title match against Maclin next week so he can prove how honorable he really is!
The fallout from Hard To Kill continues on an all-new IMPACT!, next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, presented by The King’s Daughter. Tasha Steelz battles Chelsea Green, IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows teams with Joe Doering to take on Heath and Rhino, Josh Alexander goes one-on-one with Charlie Haas, Jonathan Gresham defends the ROH World Title against Steve Maclin and more!
AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C – Title vs Title Match for the Reina de Reinas & ROH Women’s World Championship
Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwoldt join Tom Hannifan on commentary for tonight’s winner-take -all main event with two titles on the line! Rok-C hits a series of arm drags but Purrazzo halts her momentum by tripping her up on the ropes. Purrazzo begins to target the arm of Rok-C as she looks to lock in the Fujiwara Armbar. Purrazzo charges into the corner but Rok-C sidesteps, sending her crashing into the steel ring post. Rok-C hits a side Russian leg sweep but is unable to follow up with a submission due to her damaged shoulder. Rok-C hits Code Red for a very close near fall. Rok-C counters the Fujiwara Armbar into the Rok Lock but this time it’s Purrazzo who counters back into the Fujiwara Armbar.
The referee is about to call for the bell when Rok-C stops him. Purrazzo transitions into Venus de Milo to win by submission. Deonna Purrazzo is the new ROH Women’s World Champion!
AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo def ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C – Title vs Title Match for the Reina de Reinas & ROH Women’s World Championship
After the match, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent and PCO surround Deonna Purrazzo in the middle of the ring. Matthew Rehwoldt leaves the commentary table to defend her but gets laid out. Rich Swann and Willie Mack hit the ring as Purrazzo escapes amidst the chaos. Swann and Mack fall victim to the numbers game and the group from Ring of Honor stands tall.
IMPACT! goes off the air.