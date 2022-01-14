IMPACT! Photos: Deonna Purrazzo & Rok-C Tear the House Down, Morrissey Sets His Sights on Moose, Plus More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / January 14, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV continued the momentum from Hard To Kill with a chaotic, action-packed episode like no other and now you can relive every jaw-dropping moment in this stunning ringside photo gallery! It was an instant classic in the main event when Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo dethroned Rok-C to become the new ROH Women’s World Champion. Plus, an enraged W. Morrissey targeted IMPACT World Champion Moose after claiming that he had him beat at Hard To Kill and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.