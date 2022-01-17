IMPACT! Exclusives: Jordynne Grace Offers Lady Frost a Golden Opportunity, Charlie Haas & Josh Alexander Are Set to Explode

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / January 17, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss these exclusive clips as the cameras caught up with the stars of IMPACT following last Thursday’s jaw-dropping episode!
When Lady Frost expresses disappointment for coming up short in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill, IMPACT Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace makes her an offer she can’t refuse. Before Charlie Haas competes in an IMPACT ring for the very first time against Josh Alexander, tensions between the competitors are about to explode. Plus, Brian Myers puts The Learning Tree at the center of W. Morrissey‘s path of destruction, Masha Slamovich is destined to dominate and more!
