IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: January 20, 2022

Results / January 20, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace vs Lady Frost – Digital Media Championship
Lady Frost challenges Jordynne Grace for the Digital Media Title! Grace puts her strength on display as she takes Frost off her feet with a shoulder tackle. Frost comes back with an acrobatic dropkick. Frost fights out of the Grace Driver, then hits a step-up Enzuigiri, followed by a handspring cannonball in the corner. Frost soars through the air with a Blockbuster but it’s not enough to keep Grace down. Grace successfully hits the Grace Driver to score the pin and retain the Digital Media Championship!
Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace def Lady Frost – Digital Media Championship
After the match, Matt Cardona confronts Grace and points to her Digital Media Title!
The earth-shattering fallout from Hard To Kill continues right now on an all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans vs Chelsea Green
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James joins Tom Hannifan on commentary as D’Lo Brown is still recovering from last week’s attack at the hands of the Ring of Honor renegades. After winning the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, Tasha Steelz is the #1 contender for the Knockouts World Title. Green hits a curb stomp on the apron. Steelz counters the Unprettier into a Codebreaker for two. Steelz connects with a vicious cutter for another near fall. Green hits a top rope crossbody but Steelz rolls through. Steelz puts Green away with the Crucifix Bomb.
Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans def Chelsea Green
After the match, Steelz sends a warning to Mickie. Steelz brings up Mickie’s family, prompting the champ to confront her in the ring. A brawl breaks out with Steelz and Evans gaining the upper-hand. Green makes the save, allowing Mickie to send Tasha retreating with a Mick Kick!
Gia Miller interviews Matt Cardona who made his intentions clear on BTI that he wants a shot at the Digital Media Championship. Cardona says that after failing to capture the IMPACT World Title at Hard To Kill, he’s shifting his focus towards the title of the world wide web!
The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K vs Decay (Havok & Rosemary)
As they prepare to challenge The IInspiration for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles next week on IMPACT!, The Influence renew hostilities with Decay tonight. Before the match begins, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne jump Decay during their entrance, injuring Rosemary in the process.
The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K vs Havok – Handicap Match
Havok goes it alone in what has turned into a 2-on-1 handicap match! Kaleb With a K joins Tom Hannifan on commentary and reveals that the reason they attacked Decay moments ago was to send a message to The IInspiration ahead of their Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity. Havok headbutts Tenille in the corner, then splashes Madison in the corner. The Influence take Havok off her feet with a double crossbody for two. Madison hits the Ripcord Cutter, followed by the Spotlight Kick from Dashwood to win!
The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K def Havok – Handicap Match
We hear from Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration via satellite as Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay try to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of The Influence.
The Quintessential Diva is coming to IMPACT Wrestling!
Ace Austin approaches “Speedball” Mike Bailey in his locker room and tries to persuade him to become his “friend”.
The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) w/ Brian Myers vs W. Morrissey
After being caught in the center of W. Morrissey’s path of destruction last week, The Learning Tree is out for revenge in a handicap match! Brian Myers joins Tom Hannifan on commentary as he was the one who set this match up for his students. Morrissey hits a series of running splashes in the corner. Morrissey connects with a thunderous Chokeslam to Dice, followed by the BQE to VSK, pinning them both to win in dominant fashion!
W. Morrissey def The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) w/ Brian Myers
Morrissey gets on the mic and sends a warning to IMPACT World Champion Moose. Morrissey claims that he won’t stop his path of destruction until he gets what we wants – a shot at the IMPACT World Championship.
IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore intercepts Morrissey in the back and tells him that Moose isn’t here tonight. D’Amore grants Morrissey his wish, an IMPACT World Title shot vs Moose at No Surrender, streaming LIVE Saturday, February 19th on IMPACT Plus!
Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have purchased tickets to tonight’s event to show support for the ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham. Scott D’Amore grants them access but has security escort them to a sky box, demanding they leave as soon as the match is over.
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs Steve Maclin – Pure Rules Match for the ROH World Championship
Ian Riccaboni joins Tom Hannifan on commentary for this ROH World Title match that will be contested under Pure Rules! Maclin does not abide by the Code of Honor when he declines to shake Gresham’s hand before the match begins. Maclin delivers a closed fist to the jaw of Gresham, resulting in a warning from the referee. Maclin remains in control with a double under-hook backbreaker. Maclin hits an Olympic Slam for two, then locks in the Boston Crab. Maclin delivers a series of powerslams but Gresham will not stay down. Gresham hits a springboard Moonsault to create separation. Gresham tries to hyperextend his knee but Maclin grabs the ropes, using his third and final rope break. Gresham secures the Figure Four leg lock, trapping Maclin in a pinning predicament for three!
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham def Steve Maclin – Pure Rules Match for the ROH World Championship
The renegade group from Ring of Honor is seen leaving the arena after the conclusion of the ROH World Title match.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows & Joe Doering w/ Karl Anderson, Eric Young & Deaner vs Heath & Rhino
The war involving Heath, Rhino and the unholy alliance continues as Karl Anderson steps into the commentary booth alongside Tom Hannifan. Deaner provides a distraction on the apron, allowing Gallows to deliver a big boot to Rhino. Doering joins the assault as he and Gallows take Rhino off his feet with a double shoulder tackle. Both Gallows and Rhino are down following a double clothesline, leading to a pair of tags. The pace quickens as Heath sends Doering to the floor with a clothesline. Deaner hits Heath with the VBD flag while the referee is distracted, followed by a double chokeslam from Gallows and Doering to win!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows & Joe Doering w/ Karl Anderson, Eric Young & Deaner def Heath & Rhino
The road to No Surrender continues next Thursday on an all-new IMPACT. Knockouts World Champion Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone just two days before she competes in the WWE Royal Rumble match and so much more!
Charlie Haas vs Josh Alexander
It’s main event time as Chris Sabin joins Tom Hannifan on commentary for Charlie Haas’ IMPACT in-ring debut vs Josh Alexander! Haas targets the knee of Alexander in the early going as he wraps it around the steel ring post. Haas deals further damage to the knee with a submission attempt. Both men exchange one German suplex after the other. Haas counters the C4 Spike, then spears Alexander’s mid-section in the corner. Haas hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for two. Alexander turns the tide, locking in the Ankle Lock to win by submission!
Josh Alexander def Charlie Haas
After the bell, Haas and Alexander embrace in the middle of the ring until, out of nowhere, the Ring of Honor five attack them from behind! Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards and Chris Sabin make the save, sending them scurrying into the crowd. Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis appear on the balcony where Maria reveals that they have “Honor No More”.
IMPACT! goes off the air.