IMPACT! Photos: Mickie James vs Tasha Steelz Gets Personal, The Influence Sends a Message to The IInspiration at the Expense of Decay, Plus More

Gallery / January 21, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive last night’s unbelievable edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV in this must-see ringside photo gallery. After becoming #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Title and defeating Chelsea Green in singles action, Tasha Steelz played mind games with the reigning champ, Mickie James. Just one week away from their Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity, The Influence assaulted Decay in order to send a message to their upcoming opponents, The IInspiration and so much more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.