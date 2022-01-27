IMPACT! Exclusives: Brian Myers Recruits New Members of The Learning Tree, JONAH Gives Johnny Swinger a Painful Preview

Exclusive / January 27, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Check out these exclusive videos from the site of tonight’s all-new IMPACT. Brian Myers recruits new members of The Learning Tree to fight alongside VSK and Zicky Dice in a shocking 8-on-1 Handicap match against the #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title, W. Morrissey! Plus, Johnny Swinger gets assaulted by JONAH ahead of their singles collision.

