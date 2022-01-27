Mickie James Defends the Knockouts World Title Against #1 Contender Tasha Steelz at No Surrender

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 27, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Hard To Kill, Tasha Steelz was victorious in the historic first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. After climbing across the cables and prying the “X” out of the hands of Chelsea Green, the “Boricua Badass” earned herself a coveted Knockouts World Title opportunity. Now she turns her attention towards No Surrender where she will challenge reigning champion Mickie James with the gold on the line. Will the confident and brash Tasha Steelz become Knockouts World Champion for the very first time or will “Hardcore Country” Mickie James continue her trend-setting reign?
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE February 19th from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.