IMPACT! Photos: Mickie James Addresses the Entire Knockouts Division Before WWE Royal Rumble, W. Morrissey Destroys Eight Opponents & More

Gallery / January 28, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
See the action from every angle in this stunning ringside photo gallery from last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. Just 48 hours before Knockouts World Champion Mickie James competes in the WWE Royal Rumble match, she delivered a State of the Knockouts Address that ended in a wild brawl involving her and the #1 contender, Tasha Steelz! Plus, W. Morrissey overcame the odds as he demolished eight members of Brian Myers‘ Learning Tree – but waiting in the wings was an opportunistic IMPACT World Champion, Moose. Plus, the Bullet Club is back and so much more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.