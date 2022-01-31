IMPACT! Exclusives: The Bullet Club Acquires Their Target, The IInspiration Start Scheming & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / January 31, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following last week’s unbelievable IMPACT! from Fort Lauderdale, the cameras were rolling for these exclusive clips you won’t see anywhere else!
The Bullet Club is back and better than ever. After Jay White and the Guerillas of Destiny joined forces with Chris Bey to annihilate Jake Something and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, they made their intentions crystal clear: they’re coming for the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers! Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration now own a victory over The Influence and a certain twinkle in Kaleb With a K‘s eye has Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay thinking. Plus, Blake Christian is ecstatic after making his IMPACT return this past Thursday on BTI!
Relive the hard-hitting action in this stunning ringside photo gallery.