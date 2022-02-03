IMPACT! Exclusive: Scott D’Amore Announces G.O.D. vs Good Brothers & Jay White vs Eric Young for No Surrender

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / February 3, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Check out what happened after IMPACT! went off the air. In the closing moments of tonight’s episode, the unholy alliance of IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Violent By Design attacked the Bullet Club following their main event victory. On their way back through the curtain, VBD and The Good Brothers were confronted by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore who made two blockbuster matches for No Surrender: The Good Brothers will defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against the Guerillas of Destiny and Eric Young will go one-on-one with Jay White. Plus, to up the ante even more, Violent By Design will be banned from ringside for both matchups!
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE February 19th from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.