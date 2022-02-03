IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: February 3, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / February 3, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action begins on Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!
Raj Singh vs Black Taurus
Raj Singh looks to bounce back with a victory over Decay’s Black Taurus! Singh targets the arm of Taurus in the early going. Singh hits a modified half nelson slam to remain in control. Taurus flies with a dropkick off the top. Taurus is in the driver’s seat following a pop-up Samoan Drop. Taurus spines Singh on the top of his head with the Power Bull to score the victory!
Black Taurus def Raj Singh
Another can’t miss-edition of IMPACT! form Fort Lauderdale is on the air!
Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace vs Matt Cardona – Digital Media Championship
Jordynne Grace defends her Digital Media Title against the original champion of the world wide web, Matt Cardona! Both competitors shake hands to begin the match. Grace can’t take Cardona of his feet with a shoulder tackle so she changes her game plan and trips him up instead. Grace counters a neckbreaker but Cardona avoids the follow-up Vader Bomb out of the corner. Cardona takes control with a vertical suplex as Grace crashes into the turnbuckles. Cardona shows a lack of composure in his first intergender match but quickly refocuses. Grace sidesteps a missile dropkick, then creates separation with a spinebuster. Grace successfully hits the Vader Bomb for two. Cardona reluctantly hits the Re-Boot for a near fall. In a shocking turn of events, Cardona uses the Digital Media Title as a distraction for the referee, then hits Grace in the head with a steel chair!
Cardona follows up with Radio Silence to win the match and become the new Digital Media Champion!
Matt Cardona def Digital Media Champion – NEW Digital Media Champion
An enraged W. Morrissey chases after Brian Myers and The Learning Tree after he was attacked by them and IMPACT World Champion Moose last week. Security breaks things up, allowing The Learning Tree to escape. Scott D’Amore tells Morrissey he can get his hands on Brian Myers in a No DQ match next week. D’Amore mentions that he sent Moose back to the hotel, prompting Morrissey to head there next!
JONAH vs Crazzy Steve w/ Decay (Rosemary & Black Taurus)
After Decay came to the aid of Johnny Swinger last week, JONAH looks to take out his frustrations on Crazzy Steve! The bell rings and Steve uses his quickness to gain the early advantage. Steve bites the forehead of JONAH but is quickly swatted out of mid-air moments later. JONAH remains in control with a running senton. JONAH hits the top rope Tsunami to win!
JONAH def Crazzy Steve w/ Decay (Rosemary & Black Taurus)
After the match, JONAH is about to continue the assault when Black Taurus stops him!
A concerned Gia Miller asks Matt Cardona why he attacked Jordynne Grace with a steel chair in order to win the Digital Media Championship. Cardona quickly disregards his actions and leaves the building.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration give Kaleb With a K a gift – a new phone with a picture of them as the background!
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs Steve Maclin
Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt for this non-title rematch that will be contested under traditional rules! Unlike a Pure Rules match, there is no Code of Honor to begin the contest, allowing Maclin to charge at Gresham from the opening bell. Gresham takes Maclin off his feet and begins to wear him down with a series of headlocks. Maclin drives him throat-first into the ropes to regain control. Maclin hits a strong back elbow for two. Both men exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Maclin catches him with a mid-air powerslam for another near fall. Gresham is on the ropes but Maclin unloads on him anyway, causing the disqualification.
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham def Steve Maclin by Disqualification
After the match, Maclin looks to add insult to injury when Honor No More comes to the aid of Gresham. Honor No More wants Gresham to join them in the ring but he retreats up the ramp instead. Josh Alexander makes his entrance for his match against Vincent next!
Josh Alexander vs Vincent w/ Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven & PCO)
Before they collide in a high-stakes showdown at No Surrender, Team IMPACT’s Josh Alexander battles Honor No More’s Vincent to build momentum! Alexander hits a running crossbody to the back of Vincent, sending him crashing to the floor. Maria distracts the referee, allowing Bennett to hook Alexander’s leg. Vincent capitalizes with a dive to the outside. Former owner of ROH, Cary Silkin, is seen watching the match from ringside. Alexander counters a submission into a vertical suplex to create separation. Alexander rolls through and connects with a German suplex for two. Vincent uses the referee as a shield, then hits a side Russian leg sweep on Alexander. Vincent hits Red Rum off the top but Alexander kicks out at two.
Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock as the members of Honor No More get up on the apron. Alexander fights them off but almost gets pinned by Vincent as a result. Team IMPACT’s Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Rhino even the odds as they fight off Honor No More at ringside. Alexander successfully locks in the Ankle Lock to win by submission!
Josh Alexander w/ Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Rhino def Vincent w/ Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven & PCO)
Out of nowhere, Kenny King jumps Alexander from behind and lays him out in the middle of the ring! King joins Honor No More on the ramp as they retreat to the back.
W. Morrissey viciously assaults IMPACT World Champion Moose in his hotel room!
Kenny King reveals that he is indeed the newest member of Honor No More and says that they’re taking over IMPACT Wrestling.
John Skyler vs Bhupinder Gujjar
As one of Punjab’s hottest young athletes, Bhupinder Gujjar arrives to battle John Skyler!
Gujjar takes control in the early going with a leg drop to the back of the neck. Skyler hangs up Gujjar on the ropes, then hits a side Russian leg sweep to turn the tide. Gujjar hits a springboard elbow for two. Gujjar hits a spear off the second rope to pick up the big victory!
Bhupinder Gujjar def John Skyler
After the match, Raj Singh comes to the ring to congratulate Gujjar but he wants no part of it.
We see footage of Knockouts World Champion Mickie James making history by competing in this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble match!
In a follow-up interview with Gia Miller, James is reflecting on her monumental moment when Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupt. Tasha rubs salt in the wound after James came up short in the WWE Royal Rumble match and vows to defeat her for the Knockouts World Title at No Surrender. Chelsea Green comes to her aid and James grants her a highly-requested singles match next week!
“The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw is coming to IMPACT Wrestling!
Masha Slamovich vs Kaci Lennox
Slamovich hits a roundhouse kick, followed by running boot in the corner. Slamovich hits the Russian Death Device to pick up the quick win and remain undefeated!
Masha Slamovich def Kaci Lennox
Gia Miller interviews reigning ROH Women’s World Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Despite not being the current Knockouts World Champion, Purrazzo says that she is the Knockouts Division and says that she’s issuing an open challenge for either of her titles next week!
Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Deonna Purrazzo issues an open challenge for either the ROH Women’s World Championship or the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, Knockouts World Champion Mickie James battles Chelsea Green, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of Honor No More take on Rich Swann and Rhino, W. Morrissey collides with Brian Myers in a No DQ match, plus more!
Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs Mike Bailey, Jake Something, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
Mike Bailey and Jake Something look to coexist with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton as they face the Bullet Club who beat them down last week on IMPACT. White hits Bailey with a series of vertical suplexes as Bey and G.O.D. springboard on top of him to inflict more damage. The match begins to break down as Fulton catches Bey in mid-air and drives him into the apron. Fulton takes Bey off his feet with crossbody off the second rope. Bey avoids a springboard kick from Austin, then hits a flying forearm shot to create separation. Bailey hits a running corkscrew splash for two. White comes back with a thunderous Uranagi for another near fall. Bailey heads to his corner as Austin tags himself in. G.O.D. take out Fulton with the signature move of The Good Brothers, the Magic Killer. Austin gets his knees up on a frog splash attempt from Bey. Austin chooses not to tag in Something but Something chops him in the chest to force the tag. Something is on fire but quickly falls victim to the Bullet Club’s numbers game. White hits Something with the half nelson suplex, followed by the Art of Finesse from Bey to win!
Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def Mike Bailey, Jake Something, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
After the match, the unholy alliance of IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Violent By Design attack the Bullet Club as IMPACT! goes off the air in total disarray!