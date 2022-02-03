Kenny King Joins Honor No More as They Prepare for War vs Team IMPACT at No Surrender

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / February 3, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Ever since their shocking arrival at Hard To Kill, the renegade group from ROH, now known as Honor No More, have been running roughshod over IMPACT Wrestling. Following a series of heinous assaults, the IMPACT roster is banding together to defend their home turf. When Honor No More showed up on IMPACT! in Fort Lauderdale with all but a promise to cause more chaos, the battle lines were drawn by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. At No Surrender, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO and Honor No More’s newest member, Kenny King, will go to war with Team IMPACT, comprised of Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, Rhino and Josh Alexander in a match where the stakes are higher than ever. If Honor No More wins, they are allowed to stay in IMPACT Wrestling – but if they lose, they must leave for good!
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE February 19th from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.