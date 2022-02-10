JONAH Goes Head-To-Head With Decay’s Black Taurus at No Surrender

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / February 10, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After coming up short against Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, JONAH went on a mission to prove that he was still the “Top Dog” of IMPACT Wrestling. Following a dominant victory over Crazzy Steve, JONAH looked to add insult to injury until Steve’s fellow Decay member, Black Taurus, came to his aid. Now the two are set for a head-on collision at No Surrender in what will certainly be a hard-hitting contest! Will JONAH assert his dominance once again or will Black Taurus charge his way to victory?
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE February 19th from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.