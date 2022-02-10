Jordynne Grace Receives Digital Media Title Rematch vs Matt Cardona at No Surrender

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / February 10, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Recently on IMPACT!, Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new Digital Media Champion – but it wasn’t without controversy. In a shocking turn of events, we saw a side of Cardona we thought we’d never see. After being unable to put Grace away, Cardona resorted to using a steel chair in order to score the victory. One week later, Cardona explained his actions and said that after being “screwed” out of the IMPACT World Title at Hard To Kill, he needed a change in attitude. Now Cardona must put his newly-won title on the line against the former champ at No Surrender. Will the innovator of wrestling on the web reign supreme or will Jordynne Grace regain the title she fought so valiantly to win?
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE February 19th from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.