IMPACT! Photos: Josh Alexander Makes Big Kon Tap Out, Santana Garrett Answers Deonna Purrazzo’s Open Challenge & More

Gallery / February 11, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just nine nights away from No Surrender, the level of intensity reached an all-time high on last night’s IMPACT. Relive every incredible moment in this jaw-dropping ringside photo gallery! Josh Alexander destroyed yet another obstacle on his path to an IMPACT World Title opportunity when he dominated Big Kon, who was making his shocking IMPACT debut. Plus, the ring-savvy Santana Garrett challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the ROH Women’s World Championship and so much more!
