IMPACT! Exclusive: Violent By Design Declares Superiority Over Bullet Club Ahead of Six-Man Tag This Thursday

Exclusive / February 14, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Don’t miss this exclusive clip you won’t see on television! After Violent By Design‘s intense war of words with the Bullet Club last week, cameras caught up with the group led by the maniacal Eric Young as he delivered a strong message ahead of their colossal six-man tag team match this Thursday on IMPACT.
Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner battle Jay White and the Guerillas of Destiny on the final IMPACT! before No Surrender this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!