Matt Cardona Makes First Digital Media Title Defense vs Dan Maff in Exclusive Match You Won’t See on TV

Exclusive / February 15, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Streaming now on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, Matt Cardona makes his first Digital Media Title defense since defeating Jordynne Grace in controversial fashion to become the new champion just two weeks ago. Witness him square off with Dan Maff in an instant classic from WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event!
Catch a new Digital Media match premiering every Tuesday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, then free for all users on Saturday.