Deonna Purrazzo Issues Another Open Challenge, #1 Contender for X-Division Title to Be Crowned at No Surrender, Plus Matches Set for the Countdown

News / February 17, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Mickie James may be the Knockouts World Champion but as both the ROH Women’s World Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, Deonna Purrazzo is the only “Champ Champ” in IMPACT Wrestling today. In order to assert her dominance over the rest of the Knockouts division, Purrazzo started an open challenge series where any competitor from any promotion can challenge her for either of her titles. After defeating Santana Garrett in the first open challenge, Purrazzo revealed that the next one will take place at No Surrender! Who will answer the call for this golden opportunity?
The high-flying, risk-taking X-Division is hotter than ever, featuring some of the most athletic talent from all around the world. At No Surrender, four of those individuals will face off in a match to determine who is next in line for a shot at the coveted X-Division Championship, currently held by Trey Miguel. Will it be the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey, the “Inevitable” Ace Austin, the powerful Jake Something or “Speedball” Mike Bailey who becomes one step closer to attaining greatness?
The action begins on the Countdown to No Surrender, streaming LIVE and free this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube! X-Division Champion Trey Miguel returns to the ring as he goes one-on-one with the poised John Skyler. Will Miguel prove why he’s the best the X-Division has to offer or will Skyler score another upset victory, just like when he defeated Matt Cardona in his IMPACT debut?
Knockouts action comes to the Countdown to No Surrender as The Influence and Decay renew their epic rivalry, this time in singles competition between Tenille Dashwood and Havok! The last time these two teams met, The Influence defeated Havok in a Handicap match after attacking Rosemary before the matchup began. Now a vengeful Havok is out for revenge!
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE this Saturday from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.