IMPACT! Photos: Bullet Club Reigns Supreme Over Violent By Design Just 48 Hours Before No Surrender, Plus More

Gallery / February 18, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive each and every jaw-dropping moment from the final IMPACT! before No Surrender in this stunning ringside photo gallery! Before Jay White squares off with Eric Young in a battle to determine who is the superior faction leader, the Bullet Club set the stage with a pinfall victory over Violent By Design in a wild six-man tag team main event. Plus, Chris Sabin and Kenny King renewed their long-standing rivalry with momentum heading into the high-stakes Team IMPACT vs Honor No More showdown on the line, Gisele Shaw made her triumphant IMPACT in-ring debut and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.