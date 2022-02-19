IMPACT! Exclusives: Steelz Pins the Knockouts World Champion, G.O.D. Locked & Loaded for No Surrender, Austin Earns an Opportunity

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Exclusive / February 19, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The cameras were rolling for these exclusive clips you won’t see anywhere else! After gaining momentum this past Thursday on IMPACT!, hear what Tasha Steelz, the Guerillas of Destiny and Ace Austin had to say before their respective matchups TONIGHT at No Surrender, streaming LIVE at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE TONIGHT from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA, streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.