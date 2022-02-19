No Surrender 2022 LIVE Results

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / February 19, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender, LIVE TONIGHT from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA. No Surrender is STREAMING NOW on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
The action begins on the Countdown to No Surrender, streaming LIVE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs John Skyler
Reigning X-Division Champion Trey Miguel returns to action tonight as he faces off against the poised newcomer, John Skyler. Trey’s momentum is brought to an abrupt halt with a spear from Skyler. Following a Tiger Bomb, Skyler locks in a Boston Crab to continue wearing Trey down. Trey hits an Enzuigiri to create separation and regain composure. Trey hits a missile dropkick, then soars over the top rope to the floor with a senton. Trey hits his signature Meteora to score the victory!
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel def John Skyler
Gia Miller interviews Team IMPACT comprised of Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, Rhino and Steve Maclin ahead of their high-stakes showdown against Honor No More tonight. Team IMPACT is on the same page as they look to send Honor No More packing!
Tenille Dashwood w/ The Influence (Madison Rayne & Kaleb With a K) vs Havok w/ Rosemary
Dashwood delivers a boot to the face and retreats to the outside for a breather. Kaleb distracts the referee, allowing Dashwood and Rayne to double team Havok on the ropes. Dashwood hits a series of running crossbodies for two. Moments later, Dashwood hits a top rope crossbody for another near fall. Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration call Kaleb With a K on his phone. Havok capitalizes off the distraction with a Tombstone Piledriver to win!
Havok w/ Rosemary def Tenille Dashwood w/ The Influence (Madison Rayne & Kaleb With a K)
No Surrender is on the air!
Chris Bey vs Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton vs Jake Something vs Mike Bailey – X-Division Championship #1 Contenders Match
The winner of this match will earn a future X-Division Title opportunity against Trey Miguel! Jake suplexes Bailey over the top rope to the floor. Jake soars through the air, crashing into everyone on the outside. Bey uses Jake’s back as a launch pad as he dropkicks Bailey off the apron. Bailey is the next to fly, hitting a top rope Moonsault to the floor. Bey spikes Jake with a Poison Rana for two. Bey hits a huge Frog Splash but Austin breaks the pin. Bey connects with the Art of Finesse on Bailey. Jake catches Austin with a mid-air Into the Void to win the match and become the #1 Contender for the X-Division Title!
Jake Something def Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Mike Bailey – X-Division Championship #1 Contenders Match
Eric Young delivers one final message to Jay White ahead of their first-time-ever matchup tonight. Young calls himself the best all-around professional wrestler this business has ever seen.
JONAH vs Black Taurus
JONAH collides with Black Taurus in this Hoss fight! JONAH swats Taurus out of mid-air, sending him to the outside. Taurus drives JONAH into the steel ring post, then dives to the floor to take control. JONAH hits back-to-back press slams, one into the corner turnbuckles and one into the mat. Taurus begins to build momentum with a reverse Slingblade, followed by a Crucifix Bomb for two. Taurus flies with a top rope twisting senton for another near fall. JONAH hits a thunderous powerbomb, followed by a clothesline. JONAH finishes off Taurus with the Tsunami splash for three.
JONAH def Black Taurus
Ace Austin and Madman Fulton confront Jake Something and X-Division Champion Trey Miguel in the back after Jake became the new #1 Contender for the X-Division Title earlier tonight. Austin tells Jake that he got lucky tonight, leading to the challenge being laid out by Trey Miguel for a tag team match this Thursday on IMPACT.
Eric Young vs Jay White
The leaders of Violent By Design and Bullet Club go one-on-one to determine who is superior once and for all! White gains control in the early going with a high back body drop. Young turns the tide by whipping White shoulder-first into the middle turnbuckle. White hits a DDT, followed by a twisting suplex for two. White talks trash in the corner, allowing Young to gain momentum with a DDT of his own. Young hits a high-impact driver to remain in control. Young bites him on the forehead, then delivers a top rope elbow drop for two. Both men take turns raking each other’s eyes but White gains the upper-hand with a piledriver on the apron. Young covers White with his feet on the ropes but he’s still able to kick out. White hits the Blade Runner to score the victory!
Jay White def Eric Young
Ace Austin continues to pursue a friendship with Mike Bailey and asks him to be his partner against X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and Jake Something this Thursday on IMPACT. Austin tells Bailey that neither Trey nor Jake respect him, prompting Bailey to accept his offer!
ROH Women’s World Champion & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs Miranda Alize – Champ Champ Challenge for the ROH Women’s World Title
“The Lucha Baddie” Miranda Alize answers Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge and chooses to challenge for the ROH Women’s World Title! Alize dives under the middle rope, colliding with Purrazzo on the outside. Purrazzo shuts down Alize’s momentum with a big boot. Alize plants her face-first into the mat with a modified Spike Rana. Alize hits a series of forearms in the corner, followed by a running boot for two. Alize locks in the Miranda Rights but Purrazzo fights out of it. Purrazzo avoids a Shining Wizard, then forces Alize to submit to the Fujiwara Armbar!
ROH Women’s World Champion & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo def Miranda Alize – Champ Champ Challenge for the ROH Women’s World Title
Gia Miller interviews Chapel Hart who sang the national anthem earlier tonight at No Surrender. Knockouts World Champion Mickie James tells Chelsea Green that after she defeats Tasha Steelz tonight, she’s going to give Green the next opportunity at her title.
Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona vs Jordynne Grace – Digital Media Championship
After Matt Cardona won the Digital Media Title in controversial fashion, Jordynne Grace gets her rematch right here, right now! Grace rolls up Cardona for an early two count just moments into the match. Grace puts her strength on display as she lifts Cardona with ease for a vertical suplex. Cardona uses the referee as a shield, giving him an opening to gain control. Cardona hits a suplex into the corner turnbuckles. Grace comes back with a huge spinebuster for two. Cardona hits two Re-boots but it’s not enough to keep Grace down. Cardona is about to use a steel chair but Grace delivers a low blow, awarding the victory to Cardona by disqualification.
Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona vs Jordynne Grace by Disqualification – Digital Media Championship
After the bell, Grace assaults Cardona with the chair, forcing him to retreat.
Gia Miller is interviewing the #1 contender for the Knockouts World Title, Tasha Steelz, when it’s discovered that Eddie Edwards has been laid out backstage!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs G.O.D. (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
Two generations of the Bullet Club explode in this historic first-time-ever matchup for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles! G.O.D. jumpstart the match as they charge at The Good Brothers to kick things off. The action spills to the outside and a wild brawl erupts. Gallows hits Tama Tonga with a powerful pump-handle slam. Tama Tonga clotheslines Anderson, allowing him to tag in Tanga Loa. G.O.D. connect with a double team neckbreaker but Gallows breaks the pin just in time. Anderson hits a precision neckbreaker on Tama Tonga for two. The Good Brothers deliver double team offense of their own. Tama Tonga soars with a top rope splash to Anderson. Chris Bey comes down to ringside as Gallows chokeslams Tanga Loa on the floor. Jay White sneaks up behind Tama Tonga and hits him with the Blade Runner. The Good Brothers capitalize with the Magic Killer to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles in a shocking turn of events!
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers def G.O.D. (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
Jay White and Chris Bey celebrate with The Good Brothers as it appears that a new Bullet Club has been formed!
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James vs Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans – Knockouts World Championship
Mickie James puts the Knockouts World Title on the line against the winner of the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, Tasha Steelz! Mickie hits a running boot to gain control in the early going. Tasha turns the tide with a springboard dropkick that sends her to the floor. Tasha calls out Mickie’s husband through the camera but that only fires Mickie up who hits her with a neckbreaker. Tasha distracts the referee, allowing Evans to get involved and throw Mickie into the steel ring post. Tasha hits a bicycle kick for two. The momentum shifts as Mickie bites Tasha and hits a top rope Thesz Press for two. Chelsea Green evens the odds for Mickie as she takes out Evans on the apron. Mickie sends Tasha crashing into Green, then scores the pinfall to retain the Knockouts World Title!
Knockouts World Champion Mickie James def Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans – Knockouts World Championship
Rich Swann reveals that Dr. Ross has not medically cleared Eddie Edwards to compete tonight, following his attack at the hands of an unknown assailant. Swann introduces his longtime friend and tag team partner as Edwards’ replacement, Willie Mack!
IMPACT World Champion Moose vs W. Morrissey – IMPACT World Championship
W. Morrissey challenges Moose one-on-one for the IMPACT World Title in a clash of titans! Brian Myers, who has had his issues with Morrissey in recent weeks, joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary.