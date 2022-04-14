IMPACT! Photos: The Major Players Make a Major Play, Alex Shelley Avenges Chris Sabin & More From the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / April 14, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the jaw-dropping action from the latest IMPACT! on AXS TV in this must-see ringside photo gallery. Friends turned enemies turned friends Brian Myers, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green joined forces to put W. Morrissey through a table. Alex Shelley pinned the unrelenting Steve Maclin to gain a measure of revenge for his fellow Motor City Machine Gun, Chris Sabin. Plus, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and NJPW veteran Rocky Romero tore the house down and so much more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.