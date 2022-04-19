Moose & Josh Alexander Will Be the Special Guests on Press Pass Streaming LIVE This Wednesday on Facebook

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / April 19, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Moose & Josh Alexander will be the special guests together on the Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, April 20, starting at 2 p.m. ET, hosted by Gail Kim
The IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Podcast returns this week to preview the REBELLION pay-per-per extravaganza, set for THIS SATURDAY, April 23.
MOOSE and JOSH ALEXANDER will talk with the media during the live teleconference on WEDNESDAY, April 20, starting at 2pm ET. Gail Kim will host Press Pass, which is expected to get very personal and very heated very quickly days before they battle for the IMPACT World Championship in Poughkeepsie, New York.
IMPACT Wrestling is on the fast track to the spring pay-per-view extravaganza, REBELLION, where championships will be defended, personal feuds will be settled and so much more LIVE from the MJN Convention Center. Limited number of tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Then on Sunday, April 24th, fans will witness the fallout from REBELLION as the #IMPACTonAXSTV flagship weekly TV show also originates from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie.
Fans can watch the Press Pass Podcast live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.