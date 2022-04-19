The Influence & The IInspiration Settle the Score in Knockouts World Tag Team Title Clash on Countdown to Rebellion

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / April 19, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The next chapter in the longstanding rivalry between Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence and former champions The IInspiration will be written this Saturday on Countdown to Rebellion. After The Influence dethroned The IInspiration to become the new champions at Sacrifice, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay attempted to turn the tide by poaching Kaleb With a K away from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne. But when Kaleb failed to pick a side, he was left out to dry by both teams. With the playing field now even, The IInspiration look to reclaim their titles in a heated rematch with The Influence!
The action begins on the Countdown to Rebellion, streaming LIVE and FREE this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube! Catch up on everything you need to know ahead of IMPACT Wrestling’s spring pay-per-view extravaganza and witness must-see exclusive matchups!