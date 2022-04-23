Changes to Tonight’s Rebellion Card

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / April 23, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete in his scheduled matchup with Eddie Edwards tonight at Rebellion. Eddie Edwards will now face Chris Bey on Countdown to Rebellion, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube.
The X-Division Championship match between Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey and Ace Austin will now take place on the pay-per-view portion of Rebellion, beginning at 8pm ET.
