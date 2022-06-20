LIVE July 1st on IMPACT Plus, Who Will Seize Victory in Their Battle Against All Odds?

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / June 20, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE July 1st on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
At Slammiversary, Josh Alexander proved that he is, without a doubt, the future of IMPACT Wrestling as he defeated Eric Young to retain the IMPACT World Title in a grueling contest. But the fight is only just beginning for the “Walking Weapon” as he must now turn his attention towards Against All Odds where he will defend his title against the undefeated powerhouse, Joe Doering. Recently on IMPACT!, Doering scored a disqualification victory over Alexander and with the threat of Violent By Design still looming, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made the match official. Something has got to give in Atlanta as both Alexander’s IMPACT World Title and Doering’s undefeated streak will be on the line!
After falling to the IMPACT Originals at Slammiversary, Honor No More found themselves in a heated brawl with James Storm, The Briscoes and new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers on IMPACT. Realizing that the war between IMPACT Wrestling and Honor No More was far from over, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made a colossal 10-man tag team match for Against All Odds! Representing Honor No More will be Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King and Vincent. But later in the night, Eddie Edwards led a steel chair assault on “Dem Boys”, taking them out of action much like they did to Team IMPACT members Heath and Rhino. D’Amore informed Gia Miller that The Briscoes will not be cleared to compete. Now Storm and The Good Brothers must now find two partners to face off against Honor No More in Atlanta.
At Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace made history when she defeated four other competitors to become the new Knockouts World Champion in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. But at Against All Odds, former champion Tasha Steelz will receive her contractually-obligated rematch. Can “Thicc Mama Pump” turn away the challenge of the “Boricua Badass” when they square off one-on-one? Or will Steelz quickly reclaim her spot at the top of the Knockouts Division?
If you thought the situation between Moose and Sami Callihan couldn’t get any more violent, think again. Just days after Callihan’s victory over Moose in Monster’s Ball, Moose retaliated with a blindside attack on the “Death Machine”. A fired up Callihan stormed to the back where he demanded to battle Moose in Raven’s signature match type, the Clockwork Orange House of Fun. In an attempt to settle the score once and for all, IMPACT Official Gail Kim made it official for Against All Odds. Who will be left standing in Atlanta after one of the most extreme matches in all of professional wrestling?
