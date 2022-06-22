IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: June 23, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / June 22, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Eight nights away from Against All Odds, the fallout from Slammiversary begins on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Following a grueling victory over Eric Young to retain the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary, Josh Alexander thwarted an attack from Joe Doering and Deaner with the help of IMPACT stars from the past and present. With the undefeated Joe Doering set to receive the next title opportunity at Against All Odds, Alexander continues his fight against Violent By Design when he battles Deaner this Thursday! Will the “Walking Weapon” continue his wave of momentum or will Deaner exact revenge in the name of Violent By Design?
History was made at Slammiversary when Jordynne Grace toppled four other competitors to win the Knockouts World Title and become the first-ever Queen of the Mountain. During the match, Mia Yim sent Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo soaring off the top of a ladder through two tables on the floor. Now Green is out to even the score when she goes one-on-one with “The HBIC” this Thursday!
Hot on the heels of his victory in the Reverse Battle Royal on Countdown to Slammiversary, Shark Boy steps into the ring once again as he teams with Punjab’s brightest blue-chip athlete, Bhupinder Gujjar, to battle Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice! Will Shark Boy take his opponents into deep water or will Swinger avenge his loss in the finals of the Reverse Battle Royal? Find out this Thursday.
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After making his IMPACT return in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Andrew Everett turns his attention towards the daunting Black Taurus! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.