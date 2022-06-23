Huge 10-Man Showdown, Knockouts World Title Rematch & Clockwork Orange House of Fun Official for Against All Odds

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / June 23, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After falling to the IMPACT Originals at Slammiversary, Honor No More found themselves in a heated brawl with James Storm, The Briscoes and new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers on IMPACT. Realizing that the war between IMPACT Wrestling and Honor No More was far from over, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made a colossal 10-man tag team match for Against All Odds! Representing Honor No More will be Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King and Vincent. PCO will be off the team after he was blamed by the rest of Honor No More for their loss at Slammiversary.
At Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace made history when she defeated four other competitors to become the new Knockouts World Champion in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. But at Against All Odds, former champion Tasha Steelz will receive her contractually-obligated rematch. Can “Thicc Mama Pump” turn away the challenge of the “Boricua Badass” when they square off one-on-one? Or will Steelz quickly reclaim her spot at the top of the Knockouts Division?
If you thought the situation between Moose and Sami Callihan couldn’t get any more violent, think again. Just days after Callihan’s victory over Moose in Monster’s Ball, Moose retaliated with a blindside attack on the “Death Machine”. A fired up Callihan stormed to the back where he demanded to battle Moose in Raven’s signature match type, the Clockwork Orange House of Fun. In an attempt to settle the score once and for all, IMPACT Official Gail Kim made it official for Against All Odds. Who will be left standing in Atlanta after one of the most extreme matches in all of professional wrestling?
Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE July 1st on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.