IMPACT! Photos: Joe Doering is Unleashed Ahead of His IMPACT World Title Shot, Mickie James Evens the Odds for Mia Yim & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / June 24, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The fallout from Slammiversary erupted into a wild night on IMPACT. And with Against All Odds quickly approaching, emotions were at an all-time high. Now you can relive the action in this stunning ringside photo gallery, featuring up close and personal shots of all your favorite IMPACT stars, including IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Mickie James, Mia Yim, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.