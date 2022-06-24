The Briscoes Unable to Compete at Against All Odds Following Attack from Honor No More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / June 24, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last night on IMPACT!, The Briscoes joined forces with James Storm to battle Honor No More in a six-man tag team main event. But following the match, Eddie Edwards would lead a steel chair assault on “Dem Boys”, taking them out of action much like they did to Team IMPACT members Heath and Rhino. In a digital exclusive video, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informed Gia Miller that The Briscoes will not be cleared to compete in the upcoming ten-man showdown at Against All Odds. James Storm and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers must now find two partners to face off against Honor No More in Atlanta.
Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE July 1st on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.