Tickets For Emergence & Second City Slamm LIVE August 12th & 13th in Chicago, IL Are On-Sale Now

News / June 24, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This summer, IMPACT Wrestling comes to Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL for two can’t-miss events!
On August 12th, who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
On August 13th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV roll into town as IMPACT Wrestling presents Second City Slamm, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
Tickets for both events are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
