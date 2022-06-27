Mia Yim Joins Forces With Mickie James to Battle Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo at Against All Odds

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / June 27, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Mia Yim has been on a roll since making her IMPACT Wrestling return just a few months ago and the alliance of Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo have made it no secret that they want her gone. In an act of retaliation, “The HBIC” sent the duo a physical message by pushing them off the top of a ladder in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary. Days later on IMPACT!, Yim found herself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Green and Purrazzo – that is, until Knockouts trailblazer Mickie James made the save. In a digital exclusive video, Green and Purrazzo laid out the challenge for a tag team match and it has been made official! At Against All Odds, which team will reign supreme when Mia Yim and Mickie James unite to battle Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo?
Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.