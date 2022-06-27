See Mia Yim vs Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James vs Chelsea Green & More Can’t-Miss Matchups This Saturday at Southern Hostility in Atlanta

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / June 27, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Saturday, July 2nd, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Center Stage in Atlanta, GA as IMPACT Wrestling presents Southern Hostility, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
Don’t miss two huge Knockouts matches as Mia Yim battles Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James takes on Chelsea Green, plus so much more as the fallout from Against All Odds begins! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.