Schedule for VIP Titanium Ticket Holders This Friday & Saturday in Atlanta

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / June 28, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Here is the schedule for VIP Titanium ticket-holders for the upcoming IMPACT Atlanta shows, July 1-2 at Center Stage:
Friday:
** Pre-show Private Photo-op with select IMPACT stars. Will be held at 645pm. Please meet in the arena area alongside the stage.
** Post-show Photo-op on-stage. Held immediately after the show ends. Please meet alongside the stage.
Saturday:
** Collectibles Package: after the show, you will receive a package with random photos and random autographs. (Feel free to trade with fellow Titanium ticket-holders.) Please meet alongside the stage after the show to receive your Collectibles Package.
Also, when you enter the arena on Friday, you will be given a wristband, identifying yourself as Titanium, and that wristband will be needed to show as proof.