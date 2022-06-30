X-Division Title & Knockouts World Tag Team Titles On the Line, MCMG vs Bullet Club, America’s Most Wanted Reunite & More at Against All Odds This Friday

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / June 30, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Against All Odds, Mike Bailey is set to make his first X-Division Title defense since dethroning Ace Austin in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel won a four-way #1 contenders match over Chris Bey, Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid to earn an opportunity at reclaiming the gold. Having handed Bailey his first and only singles loss since coming to IMPACT Wrestling, does Miguel have Speedball’s number?
Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie made their triumphant tag team return at Slammiversary as they defeated The Influence to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. Madison Rayne suffered an injury during the match, leaving Tenille Dashwood without a partner for their contractually-obligated rematch. Queue Gisele Shaw, who was looking for a new tag team partner after her alliance with Alisha fell short of expectations. Following a singles victory over Rosemary, Shaw was welcomed into The Influence to challenge Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Against All Odds!
The Motor City Machine Guns are set to renew their longstanding rivalry with Bullet Club when they battle two of the group’s newest members, Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Just 24 hours removed from Sabin’s victory over Frankie Kazarian and Austin’s victory over Alex Zayne, both teams are heading into Against All Odds with momentum on their side. Who will fire the next shot when the Guns and the Bullet Club collide in Atlanta?
After falling to the IMPACT Originals at Slammiversary, Honor No More found themselves in a heated brawl with James Storm, The Briscoes and new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers on IMPACT. Realizing that the war between IMPACT Wrestling and Honor No More was far from over, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made a colossal 10-man tag team match for Against All Odds! Representing Honor No More will be Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King and Vincent. But later in the night, Eddie Edwards led a steel chair assault on “Dem Boys”, taking them out of action much like they did to Team IMPACT members Heath and Rhino. D’Amore informed Gia Miller that The Briscoes will not be cleared to compete. Storm and The Good Brothers were tasked with finding two new partners and on the final IMPACT! before Against All Odds, they were revealed: Storm’s longtime tag team partner in America’s Most Wanted, Chris Harris, and a vengeful Heath!
The action begins on Countdown to Against All Odds streaming LIVE & FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. After reclaiming possession of the Digital Media Championship at Slammiversary, Rich Swann must put his title on the line against Brian Myers once again but this time, it’s a Dot Combat match! With no disqualifications, no count outs and a plethora of tech-related weaponry, there’s no telling what might happen.
Also on Countdown to Against All Odds, Black Taurus goes one-on-one with Laredo Kid in a battle between two of Lucha Libre AAA’s hottest stars! With the X-Division more stacked than ever, there’s nothing these masked warriors won’t do in order to score the victory and move up the rankings ladder.
Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.