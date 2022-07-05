Against All Odds Photos: Maclin Blindsides Callihan in the Clockwork Orange House of Fun, Grace Remains at the Top of the Mountain, Plus More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / July 5, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Who seized victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out in this incredible ringside photo gallery, featuring up close and personal shots from last Friday’s unbelievable event. After Moose and Sami Callihan took each other to the extreme in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun, Steve Maclin acquired his next target. Plus, Jordynne Grace turned away the challenge of former Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and so much more!
Click here for full Against All Odds results.