KUSHIDA Comes to Derby City Rumble, July 15th & 16th in Louisville

News / July 7, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout and world-renowned star KUSHIDA is set to make his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Derby City Rumble on July 15th and 16th in Louisville, KY. Be there LIVE and witness him compete in the IMPACT Zone for the very first time.
The television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville as IMPACT Wrestling presents Derby City Rumble, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.