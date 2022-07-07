Mia Yim Earns the Right to Challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at Emergence

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 7, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Against All Odds, Jordynne Grace remained at the top of the mountain when she defeated former Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz one-on-one. But just days later on IMPACT!, Thicc Mama Pump’s next challenger was revealed as Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo in an epic #1 Contenders main event. After the match, Grace shook hands with “The HBIC” as a sign of respect heading into their monumental title showdown. Mia Yim has made it no secret since returning to IMPACT Wrestling that she has her sights set on recapturing the gold she once held. But if there’s one thing we known about Jordynne Grace, it’s that she won’t go down with a fight. Grace vs Yim, only one can leave Chicago with the Knockouts World Title around their waist!
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 12th on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.