IMPACT! Photos: Alan Angels Takes Mike Bailey to His Limit in IMPACT Debut, Eric Young Makes a Shocking Reappearance, PCO & Black Taurus Collide in a Battle of Beasts & More

Gallery / July 8, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The fallout from Against All Odds went off the rails on last night’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV and now you can relive it all in this can’t-miss photo gallery. In the opening contest, Alan Angels made his highly-anticipated IMPACT Wrestling debut as he challenged Mike Bailey for the X-Division Title. Then, Eric Young appeared in the IMPACT Zone for the first time since Slammiversary and informed Joe Doering and Deaner that the design had changed. Plus, Honor No More‘s PCO waged war with Decay‘s Black Taurus in a monstrous clash of epic proportions and more!
