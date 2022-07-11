KUSHIDA Makes His IMPACT Debut vs Rich Swann This Friday at Derby City Rumble in Louisville

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 11, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Last week, we learned that New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout KUSHIDA would be making his highly-anticipated IMPACT debut this Friday and Saturday at Derby City Rumble in Louisville. We can now confirm who his opponent will be on Friday, July 15th – none other than former IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann. Don’t miss your opportunity to see KUSHIDA compete in the IMPACT Zone for the very first time and be there LIVE!
The television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY on July 15th and 16th as IMPACT Wrestling presents Derby City Rumble, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.