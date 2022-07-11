New Episodes of Classic IMPACT! From 2008-2013 Available Every Thursday on IMPACT Plus

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 11, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling fans around the world, your voices have been heard.
Beginning this Thursday, July 14th, new episodes of classic IMPACT! from 2008-2013 will be available on IMPACT Plus for the first time ever. Streaming in full HD, an additional month of episodes will be added every Thursday so the action never stops. Relive IMPACT’s rich history, featuring some of the biggest names in professional wrestling: AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, Abyss, RVD, Jeff Jarrett, Gail Kim, Hulk Hogan, Sting and so many more!