Preview the Loaded Lineup for Derby City Rumble This Friday & Saturday in Louisville

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 12, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
This Friday and Saturday, July 15th and 16th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY as IMPACT Wrestling presents Derby City Rumble, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action! In addition to the highly-anticipated IMPACT debut of KUSHIDA, check out these incredible matchups that you will witness LIVE and in-person! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.