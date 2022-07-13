IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: July 14, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / July 13, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The road to Emergence continues on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
This week’s IMPACT! main event is presented by the movie MARCUS, starring wrestling legend Paul “Big Show” White. MARCUS is coming to select theaters and video on demand on July 15.
Honor No More and Bullet Club are set to renew hostilities when they collide in a 4-on-4 tag team showdown this Thursday. In an interview with Gia Miller, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Chris Bey and Bullet Club’s newest member, Ace Austin, said that Honor No More picked a fight with them – but they didn’t finish it. As Honor No More looks to bounce back from a hit-and-run attack at the hands of Heath last week, which team will reign supreme?
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander has defeated every member of Violent By Design in singles competition – but the war isn’t over just yet. After Eric Young hadn’t been seen or heard from since failing to capture the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary, the leader of VBD made his shocking return last week. Joe Doering and Deaner went on the hunt for Alexander but quickly found themselves in a physical altercation with the Motor City Machine Guns. This Thursday, the “Walking Weapon” teams with The Guns as they attempt to bring an end to Violent By Design in a six-man tag team collision that will open the show!
At Against All Odds, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo triumphed over Mickie James and Mia Yim in an action-packed tag team clash. The following week on IMPACT!, Yim bounced back with an important singles victory over Purrazzo, earning her a Knockouts World Title opportunity at Emergence. With their respective tag team partners banned from ringside, Mickie James looks to even the score when she goes one-on-one with one of her fiercest rivals, Chelsea Green, this Thursday!
Steve Maclin shocked the world when he disguised himself as a cameraman to assault Sami Callihan, costing him the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose. One week later, IMPACT Wrestling legend James Storm looked to confront Moose in his locker room but found Maclin there instead. Indicating that he doesn’t plan on retiring from in-ring competition anytime soon, Storm challenged Maclin to a singles match this Thursday and the fight is on!
Masha Slamovich looks to continue on her path of destruction when she goes one-on-one with Tenille Dashwood this Thursday. At Against All Odds, Slamovich handed Dashwood an envelope and inside was a photo of Dashwood with a red cross through it. According to Gisele Shaw, this means that Masha is going to kill her! Can Dashwood withstand her wrath or will Slamovich Snowplow her way to another dominant victory?
The action kicks off Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. With Digital Media Champion Bryan Myers in his sights, Bhupinder Gujjar must first get by the head instructor at Swinger’s Dungeon, Johnny Swinger! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.