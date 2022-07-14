Classic IMPACT! Episodes From January-April 2008 Available Now on IMPACT Plus, New Month of Episodes Added Every Thursday

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 14, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
For the first time ever, episodes of iMPACT! from March and April 2008 are available to stream in pristine quality on IMPACT Plus. Featuring all the drama on the road to the historic Lockdown 2008 PPV event, here are some of the key stories, matches and moments you can revisit in these episodes!
