Classic IMPACT! Episodes From January-April 2008 Available Now on IMPACT Plus, New Month of Episodes Added Every Thursday

News / July 14, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Click here to start watching

For the first time ever, episodes of iMPACT! from March and April 2008 are available to stream in pristine quality on IMPACT Plus. Featuring all the drama on the road to the historic Lockdown 2008 PPV event, here are some of the key stories, matches and moments you can revisit in these episodes!

  • April 2008 featured all the build up to the memorable Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe Title vs. Career match at Lockdown. Witness everything that led to the biggest match in TNA history so far – including their monumental World Championship rematch on the April 24, 2008 episode.
  • After their relationship broke down in 2006, Christian Cage attempted to repair his friendship with Rhino. Could “The Instant Classic” mend fences with “The War Machine” and convince him to join his team ahead of Lethal Lockdown?
  • After the iconic James Gang exploded, BG James and Kip James were on a collision course heading into Lockdown 2008. See everything that led to the bitter animosity between the two before they finally faced off.
  • AJ Styles and Booker T went one-on-one for the first time ever on the March 20, 2008 episode!
  • The March 27, 2008 installment was historic as it was the first ever episode of iMPACT! to be broadcast live – featuring fan voted stipulations and an all-star 8-man tag team main event that included the return of “The Icon” Sting, it’s a must-watch episode of the show.
  • Consequences Creed arrived in TNA in April 2008. Relive his early days in the X-Division as he sought to qualify for the X-Scape match at Lockdown.
  • Scott Steiner continued to test whether Petey Williams was worth of his tutelage on the road to the birth of “Little Petey Pump”.
  • The mean girls of TNA Angelina Love and Velvet Sky continued their attempt to make the world just a little more beautiful.
  • The specter of Feast or Fired looms large over every champion. Could somebody fall victim to a briefcase opportunity suddenly being used?
  • “The Blueprint” Matt Morgan stepped out from under the role as Jim Cornette’s enforcer to become a full-time performer on the TNA roster.
  • Christian Cage and Rhino battled The Motor City Machine Guns in a memorable encounter on the April 24, 2008 episode.

Subscribe at https://impactwrestling.com/packages/ to watch all of these episodes. A new month of classic episodes drops every single Thursday!

  • Recent Posts