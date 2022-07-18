Tickets On-Sale Now For Over Drive & Kentucky Chaos LIVE November 18th & 19th in Louisville

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 18, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling kicks it into Over Drive LIVE November 18th on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY!
Then, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV roll in as IMPACT Wrestling presents Kentucky Chaos, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
Tickets for both events are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
