Every Chris Sabin vs Alex Shelley Match EVER Now Available for FREE on IMPACT Plus

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 19, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before the Motor City Machine Guns collide this Thursday to determine Josh Alexander‘s challenger for the IMPACT World Title at Emergence, witness every Chris Sabin vs Alex Shelley EVER in this can’t-miss compilation available for FREE on IMPACT Plus.
Tune in to an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
IMPACT Wrestling’s world class roster is powered by ICON Meals, who deliver nutritious, delicious meals and snacks whether they are on the road or at home. Go to https://iconmeals.com/ and use the code IMPACT for 30% OFF!